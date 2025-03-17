Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the February 13th total of 97,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.53.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
