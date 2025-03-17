Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

