Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $933.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

