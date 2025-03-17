KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Reduced by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,910,000. Amundi boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,659,000 after purchasing an additional 728,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after buying an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

