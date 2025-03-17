Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $727.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 9.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 286,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 61.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 119,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Riskified by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

