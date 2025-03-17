Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSKD
Riskified Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Riskified
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 9.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 286,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 61.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 119,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Riskified by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised for a Strong Comeback
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Meta Platforms: Can LLaMA Drive Long-Term Stock Growth?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Unique and Dominant Consumer Staples ETF Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.