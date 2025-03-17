Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.28 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

