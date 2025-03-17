Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 908.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.9 %

SMCI opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

