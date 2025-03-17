Addison Capital Co Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.27.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $542.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.41 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

