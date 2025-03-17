Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 222,902 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.68.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
