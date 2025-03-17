SouthState Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $105.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

