Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $39.05. 53,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 822,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Terex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.