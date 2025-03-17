Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 10383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,305,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,315,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,052,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,703 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 925,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,627,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

