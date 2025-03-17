Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 428,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

