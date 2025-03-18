5,833 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

