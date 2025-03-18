Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $635,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,418 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,567,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,373,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 288,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 139,785 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

