Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 37,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

