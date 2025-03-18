Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

CRLBF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

