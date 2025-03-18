Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 212 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.13 and its 200 day moving average is $257.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities.

