Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 6,565 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

