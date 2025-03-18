JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

