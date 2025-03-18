Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $253.11 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.