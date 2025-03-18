Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in February

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 412,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Sphere 3D worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of ANY opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.11. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

