Enhancing Capital LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

