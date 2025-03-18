Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 937,500 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.87. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,275 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

