Boston Partners Raises Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.79% of RB Global worth $298,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 335,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 114,304 shares in the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RBA opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

