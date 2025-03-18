AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.