Best Dividend Stocks To Consider – March 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders, usually in the form of cash payments. They are popular among income-focused investors who seek both steady income and potential capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 91,672,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 159,249,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,122,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

