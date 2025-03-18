Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

