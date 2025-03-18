Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,684 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,949,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

