GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

