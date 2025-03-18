Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 896 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,285,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 84,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

