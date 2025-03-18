Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.48 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.