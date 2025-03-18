IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 98,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

