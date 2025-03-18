Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 2.30% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.