Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,601,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 9.1 %

BATS:EFG opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

