Best Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 15th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies that are either incorporated in China or primarily operate within the Chinese economy, and they are typically traded on Chinese exchanges such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. These stocks represent ownership in Chinese companies and provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the country’s economic growth, subject to specific regulations and market conditions unique to China. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.54. The stock had a trading volume of 808,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 1,797,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. 1,047,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59. Diageo has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $29.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,231.32. 90,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,295.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 5,259,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Further Reading