Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bossard Price Performance
Shares of BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.
About Bossard
