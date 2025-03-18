Hotel Stocks To Research – March 15th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Ecolab, Carnival Co. &, Keurig Dr Pepper, Las Vegas Sands, and Marriott International are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that operate hotels, resorts, and other forms of lodging in the hospitality industry. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the revenue and profits earned from hotel operations, making them sensitive to tourism trends, economic cycles, and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $170.08 on Friday, hitting $4,465.48. 252,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,578. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,816.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4,671.52.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,965. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $193.86 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.37 and its 200-day moving average is $243.65.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.47 and its 200-day moving average is $249.97. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 22,423,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,165,640. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 9,203,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.11. 1,414,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,193. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.37.

