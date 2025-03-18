Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Drops By 15.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,640,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

