Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Drops By 15.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,640,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.4 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
