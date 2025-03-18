Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 2219873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $773.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $108,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 61,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

