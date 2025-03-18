State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

State Street stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

