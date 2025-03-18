Top Bank Stocks To Follow Now – March 15th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, Intuit, American Express, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks or financial institutions, offering investors equity ownership in these companies. Their performance is closely linked to economic cycles, interest rate changes, and regulatory environments, making them sensitive to shifts in the financial landscape. As part of the broader financial market, bank stocks can offer dividend income and growth potential, though they also come with risks inherent to the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $11.32 on Friday, reaching $479.66. 43,464,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,059,449. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $7.75 on Friday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,960. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,967,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,038,737. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.04 on Friday, hitting $527.87. 2,369,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.38 and a 200 day moving average of $522.44. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.48 on Friday, hitting $598.80. 2,063,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.23 and a 200 day moving average of $623.63. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $9.61 on Friday, hitting $266.04. 4,336,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.59 and a 200 day moving average of $287.97. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $70.96. 15,760,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,565,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

