Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in TriNet Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Trading Up 4.0 %

TNET opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

