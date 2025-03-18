Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 114,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

