Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,662 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

