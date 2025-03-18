Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Booking were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Booking by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,563.39 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,809.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,687.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

