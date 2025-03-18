Glenview Trust co Sells 368 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

TXN opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

