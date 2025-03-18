2,357 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

