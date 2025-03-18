Glenview Trust co Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

