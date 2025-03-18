First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Lowered by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

